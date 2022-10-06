Actress Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Kazim Adeoti, Celebrates First Wife On Birthday

Kazim Adeoti, movie marketer and husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has celebrated with his first wife, Funsho, who is marking her birthday.

Adeoti took to his Instagram page to send birthday wishes to Funsho on Thursday.

He posted her picture and captioned it:

“Happy glorious birthday to you beautiful. Wishing you the happiest and the brightest day ever! God bless you my darling Arike”

The unveiling of Adeoti by Aigbe as her husband in January had opened a floodgate of online drama involving the three of them.