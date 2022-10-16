Actress Mama Rainbow Marks 80th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow, has celebrated her 80th birthday.

The actress took to Instagram page to commemorate the day with lovely photos of herself.

She captioned the photos, “I AM PLUS ONE TODAY 🙏🙏🙏🎉✨❣️🎁🎁🎂🎂🎉💥Glory is to God I am plus one today, I pray that the Lord increase me in success and inspiration so I can lead a better life than ever. Happy birthday to me. By the special grace of the one who created me, this new age I am will bring joy and prosperity into my life, now and forever. Thank you Lord for sparing my life.“