Actress Iyabo Ojo Confirms Relationship With Paul Okoye

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has shared a video of herself and music executive, Paul Okoye, confirming their relationship.

She captioned it, “My Obim.”

The actress, whose 45th birthday is on Wednesday (today) , had been sharing photos on her Instagram page before now.

Paul O, as the music executive is fondly called, also dropped a comment, saying, “Happy birthday EzeNwanyi.”

In November, the actress had hinted that her “Heart has finally been captured by an Igbo man.”