Actress Iyabo Ojo Blames Rising Insecurity on Hardship

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has identified acute hardship as a primary factor contributing to the escalating insecurity plaguing communities across Nigeria.

In a statement shared on her Instagram page on Friday, the prominent actress highlighted the detrimental effects of acute depression, insomnia, and substance abuse on societal well-being, emphasizing their role in fostering insecurity and deteriorating mental health.

Iyabo Ojo pointed to her own experiences, revealing that the messages flooding her direct messages (DMs) serve as a testament to the pervasive challenges faced by individuals grappling with hardship and its associated consequences.

Expressing concern for her own well-being, the actress announced her decision to cease reading her DMs, citing the need to safeguard her mental health amidst the distressing content.

While acknowledging the complexities of the issues at hand, Iyabo Ojo appealed to divine intervention, urging God to grant wisdom to the government in swiftly addressing the root causes of insecurity before the situation worsens irreparably.

She said, “Hardship, causing acute depression, insomnia, an increase in drug intake, which is amounting to the huge volume of insecurity, irrational behaviour, and mental health in our society

“My DM is a testimonial to these facts. Henceforth, I have to stop reading my DM’s to protect my sanity. May God grant our government the wisdom to do right by their people before it is too late”.