Actress Halima Abubakar Quits Actin, Cites Illness

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
118

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has announced that she is quitting acting.

This was issued in a statement signed by her management on Monday via her Instagram page.

According to the management, the actress is quittig the profession due to her illness.

“Halima Abubakar quit acting. We are so grateful for all. We love you all. Thank you for the support. She is so downcast. She really did love acting, Thank you,” her management said.

