Actress Eniola Badmus To Head Entertainment Committee For Tinubu’s Inauguration

Nollywood sensation Eniola Badmus has been appointed as the esteemed chairman of the Entertainment Committee for the highly anticipated inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As the clock counts down to May 29, 2023, preparations are reaching a crescendo for the monumental swearing-in ceremony of the incoming president.

News has been spreading like wildfire across various online platforms, revealing that the multi-talented actress will take the helm of the Entertainment Committee, ensuring a spectacular and unforgettable experience for all attendees.

This star-studded committee comprises renowned personalities such as Saheed Balogun, Toyin Abraham, Seyi Law, Lawal Olalekan (popularly known as Konga), and the sensational singer Chuddy K, among other prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

Eniola Badmus, an ardent supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, had already kick-started the festivities back in February by distributing the exquisite Aso ebi chosen for the momentous celebration and swearing-in ceremony.

With Eniola Badmus spearheading the Entertainment Committee, expectations are soaring high as the nation anticipates a night filled with glitz, glamour, and an electrifying ambiance. The committee, armed with their unrivaled creativity and industry influence, is determined to deliver an unforgettable extravaganza that will be etched in the memories of Nigerians for years to come.