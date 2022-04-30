Actress Chinedu Bernard Dies After Slumping In Church

Nollywood actress Chinedu Bernard has been confirmed dead at a hospital after she slumped inside a church.

She was said to have slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church inside the Federal Housing area in Enugu State.

The ‘Big Mama’s Stick’ actress was confirmed dead by doctors at the East Side hospital in Enugu State.

According to The Nation, one of the Reverend Fathers rushed her to the hospital with some members of the church.

The cause of the late Bernard’s death remains unknown.

The late Bernard’s remains have been deposited in the morgue.