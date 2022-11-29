Actress Chacha Eke-Faani Reconciles With Husband, Speaks On Mental Illness

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke-Faani has narrated how she recovered from a struggle with mental illness.

Giving testimony, Chacha said she ran made while she was in a hotel in Enugu with her family.

According to her, she began to destroy hotel property and threw away her personal belongings for no reason.

She wrote: “Mental illness does not choose who to affect.

“I am currently operating from a realm of shamelessness, courtesy of bipolar disorder.

“I hope that my experiences serve as messiah to people ignorantly suffering mentally.

“It was highly liberating telling my truth on Sunday 27th November 2022 at House On The Rock Church, Asaba Delta State.

“MENTICULOUS PEOPLE FOUNDATION successfully flagged

“Special thanks to Reverend Cosfinney Udoka of House On The Rock Church, Asaba @cosfinney for being super awesome.”