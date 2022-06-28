Entertainment

Actress Chacha Eke Faani Cries Out, Announces Marriage Crash Again

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has announced the end of her nine-year marriage to her husband, Austin Faani.

The actress had made a similar announcement a year ago.

She titled her latest announcement, “Leave now alive or leave as a corpse.”

The mother of four said, “Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”. I sincerely and publicly apologise for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my ‘perceived paradise’.

“For the second time in two years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

“If push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspaper.”

