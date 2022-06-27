Actress Caroline Danjuma Denies Age Falsification Allegations

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, has rubished claims om social media accusing her of falsified her age.

The accusation followed the celebration of Real Housewives of Lagos star’s 35th birthday.

The birthday event which took place over the weekend saw netizens slamming her claim of being 35.

To proved them wrong, Caroline Danjuma shared a family portrait on Instagram with a caption stating that she had no reason to falsify her age.

She said, “This is my mum who is in her 50s, so how in God’s name will I be 46?

“Yes, I am 35 years old and this will be (the) last time I will address this. I don’t need to be an old woman to achieve anything or be an actress. Success and luck comes to anyone when it is their time. Focus on making money.”