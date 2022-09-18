Actress Blessing Nkechi’s Ex, Falegan, Vows To Ignore Her

The ex-boyfriend of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Opeyemi Falegan, has said he will never respond to messages from her again.

He said this on his Instagram page on Sunday as part of a fresh exchange between the estranged lovers.

Opeyemi stated that he has resolved never to respond to insulting messages on social media again because Sunday’s late mother, Gloria Obasi, loved him before she died.

He said, “I won’t be responding to any derogatory message from my ex on any social media space again, solely because of the love her mum (Mrs Gloria Obasi Sunday) got for me before she passed.

“This would be a sign of respect for her and her family ‘cos I know if she was alive, everything that happened between myself and my ex wouldn’t have happened.”