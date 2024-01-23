Actor Yul Edochie Launches Own Church

Renowned Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has announced his alignment with what he calls God’s calling, expressing his commitment to actively participate in spreading the gospel. In a significant life announcement, Edochie unveiled a Christian program on YouTube named True Salvation Ministry, where he will deliver sermons as part of his newfound spiritual journey.

Yul Edochie, known for his contributions to the Nigerian film industry, took to Instagram earlier in the day to tease a surprise, writing, “I’m about to make the biggest announcement of my life today at 2pm.” Following the suspenseful build-up, he shared a poster of his YouTube ministry, True Salvation Ministry, signaling a shift toward a more spiritual path.

In his post, Yul Edochie declared, “It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to fully engage in His work. To spread the true message of God. Tune in and be transformed.” This move into ministry marks a notable departure from his acclaimed career in Nollywood, offering a glimpse into a different facet of the actor’s life.