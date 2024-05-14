Actor Nedu Sparks Debate Over Male “Bestie” Issue

Controversial media personality and actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has stirred up a debate with his recent comments on relationships. In a video message shared via his Instagram account, Nedu asserted that any man who permits his partner to have a male “bestie” isn’t a “real man.”

Emphasizing his point, Nedu maintained that a true man wouldn’t stand for such a situation and cautioned against tolerating girlfriends or spouses maintaining close relationships with members of the opposite sex.

“If you’re a real man never in your life allow your woman whether it’s your girlfriend, fiancée or wife have a male bestie. Don’t allow it. I know what I’m saying. A real man would not allow that.

“Secondly, never fight your fellow man because of a woman. Real men don’t do that. Even if you catch your partner cheating with another man, you don’t have any business with the man. It’s your woman who disrespected you in the first place. So, therefore, never fight another man because of a woman.

“Thirdly, don’t chase after a woman who doesn’t like you. Don’t do that. It’s a waste of your time and resources.

“Fourthly, real men don’t spend money on women who doesn’t add value to their lives. By value, it doesn’t necessarily need to be financial. It can be psychological, spiritual, emotional or otherwise.”