Actor Muka Ray Becomes Senior Special Adviser To Kwara Gov

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has appointed Eyiwumi Muka Aramide (Muka Ray) as the Senior Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism.

Muka Ray who is a popular Nigeria Nollywood actor hails from Ipetu/Rore/Aran-Orin Ward in Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State.