Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, and his wife Desola have parted ways.

This comes just a day after his wife celebrated him on social media during his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she announced that she had left the Yoruba actor.

She wrote, β€œThe good news you wanna hear. I left Kunle Afod.”

She, however, failed to give more details about their marriage crash.

Checks showed that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media.