Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Dumps APC, Says I’m Obi-centric Now

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said he’s now backing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said this in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, days after dumping the All Progressives Congress.

In his resignation letter, Okonkwo said he dumped the APC because of the Muslim-Muslim Ticket which has Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as presidential candidate and Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Speaking on Thursday, Okonkwo said, “I’m not contemplating any party yet but I must tell you, a friend of mine, a northern brother of mine from Kano State when he learnt I was coming for this programme told me, I must be obi-centric going forward.

“This is a northern Muslim talking. Anybody that is telling you that northern Muslims would not support Christians is telling you false statement.

“That is the problem with bringing octogenarians to manage your party and the affairs of government.

“I’m Obi-centric but I’ve not joined any party. It’s the ticket that has provided me that stability, that youthful energy that we need to change the system of Nigeria at this time.”