Entertainment

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Dumps APC, Says I’m Obi-centric Now

Anthony Adeniyi12 mins ago
3

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said he’s now backing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said this in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, days after dumping the All Progressives Congress.

In his resignation letter, Okonkwo said he dumped the APC because of the Muslim-Muslim Ticket which has Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as presidential candidate and Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Speaking on Thursday, Okonkwo said, “I’m not contemplating any party yet but I must tell you, a friend of mine, a northern brother of mine from Kano State when he learnt I was coming for this programme told me, I must be obi-centric going forward.

“This is a northern Muslim talking. Anybody that is telling you that northern Muslims would not support Christians is telling you false statement.

“That is the problem with bringing octogenarians to manage your party and the affairs of government.

“I’m Obi-centric but I’ve not joined any party. It’s the ticket that has provided me that stability, that youthful energy that we need to change the system of Nigeria at this time.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi12 mins ago
3

Related Articles

Olajide Adediran aka Jandor And Funke Akindele

My 20 Million Social Media Followers Will Vote For Me To Be Deputy Gov – Funke Akindele

4 hours ago

After 14 IVFs, Miscarriages, Alao-Akala’s Daughter-in-law Welcomes Twins

4 hours ago
Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi

Baba Ijesha Not Found Guilt On All Sexual Assault Charges – Yomi Fabiyi

4 hours ago
Baba Ijesha

BREAKING: Baba Ijesha Sentenced To 16 Years For Sexual Assault

22 hours ago