Actor Gideon Okeke Announces Separation From Wife

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has annoy ced that the marriage with his wife, Chidera, is facing a separation.

Okeke and his estranged wife Chidera were married for four years and have two children together.

Sharing on social media, he, however, revealed that their children need both of them, “sane, sound and strong.”

Saying that he too got served ‘breakfast’ (a Nigerian slang for break up), he said, “You wouldn’t believe it if I told you that I’m seperated from my marriage right? No you wouldn’t. So grab a seat. It is in the interest of clarity and clear conscience that this becomes imperative. But yea…’breakfast’ reach me too. Las las. It’s been a hard hot pill I’ve had to swallow and boy…it sure humbles one. This PSA wouldn’t be so important(to me), but for the trap that I find fame to be sometimes. Gagged.”

Asking for prayers, the reality TV star said, “But as I look to the future. I pray for my boys. Such lovely boys. Please put us ALL in your prayers…no pity party. They need mum and dad sane, sound and strong for the fulfilment of their best interests and we are working towards it. Hard! I thank God. And I thank you for rooting for us.”