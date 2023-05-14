Actor Baba Ijesha Loses Father

James Olanrewaju Omiyinka, widely known as Baba Ijesha, a renowned actor in the Nigerian film industry, has lost his father, James Akin Omiyinka, who passed away at the age of 95.

The news of the elder Omiyinka’s demise was shared on Saturday via an Instagram post by fellow actor Yomi Fabiyi. In his post, Fabiyi expressed his condolences and prayed that the spirit of the departed would continue to watch over Baba Ijesha. He acknowledged that James Akin Omiyinka had lived a good life, leaving behind a legacy worth celebrating.

The loss of a loved one is undoubtedly a difficult time, and Baba Ijesha will undoubtedly be mourning the departure of his father. As friends, colleagues, and fans come together to support him during this period, it is our hope that he finds solace and strength in cherished memories and the support of those around him.

Also, praying for those behind the misfortune of Baba Ijesha, Yomi said: “Accept my condolences BABA IJESHA on the death of your father. May the spirit of your father never depart you, he will fight for you someday. Baba lived a good life.

“I pray for the souls of all those who AMBUSHED YOU INTO THIS MISFORTUNE, and used your profession to lure you into acting with an opposite sex they invariably gave a “football age” so you can be sent to prison.

“We will continue to pray with you and hope that the integrity of the judiciary will be restored in this matter someday. Take heart senior man.”