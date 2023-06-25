Acting CG Adeniyi Charts Transformational Path For Customs

Innovative Projects and Collaborative Approach

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is poised for a remarkable transformation as Acting Comptroller-General (CG), Adewale Adeniyi, assumes leadership, driving innovative projects to unlock the full potential of the service.

With a strong focus on collaboration, international engagement, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, the NCS is set to redefine customs practices for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.

Harnessing Technological Advancements

During the Policy Commission and Council meetings of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in Brussels, Acting CG Adewale Adeniyi engaged in discussions to explore the potential of AI-driven solutions and advanced geo-spatial intelligence.

These technologies, including Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions like ChatGPT and GEOINT approaches, hold immense promise for revolutionizing communication, decision-making processes, and enforcement operations within Customs.

The NCS has already established a GEOINT unit, leveraging geospatial data and satellite imagery to drive operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Strategic Partnerships and Transformative Milestones

Acting CG Adeniyi held strategic discussions with partners such as the WCO, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Japan Customs Administration.

These discussions aim to garner support for the establishment of a customs Laboratory, which will play a crucial role in enhancing customs operations and trade facilitation across Nigeria.

The laboratory’s advanced analytical capabilities will enable precise identification, verification, and classification of goods, contributing to revenue generation, trade competitiveness, and ensuring public health and safety.

Furthermore, the Acting CG engaged with experts and donors to explore areas such as conducting a Time Release Study (TRS), implementing the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program, and leadership and management development.

These discussions underscore his commitment to comprehensive improvements and innovative solutions across various customs domains.

The outcome of the council meeting resulted in the election of Ian Saunders of the United States as the new Secretary General of the WCO, emphasizing the influential role played by the NCS in shaping the future of customs operations worldwide.