ACG Modupe Aremu Commissions State Of Art Facility In Apapa Customs Command

In line with the reform program of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), the Zonal Coordinator of Zone ‘A’, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs Modupe Aremu has commissioned an ultra-modern hall at the Apapa Area Command, the facility which is named after the CGC came as a need to improve the working environment as well as for inter-agency collaboration and cooperation.

ACG Aremu, commended the Area Controller for his robust liaison with stakeholders to achieve the state-of-the-art facility, she charged other Area Controllers to emulate the act and enjoined officers to always think outside the box wherever they find themselves.

The ACG also commended Area Commands in Zone ‘A’ for their 2022 revenue collection performance and noted that they contribute over 80 percent of the total annual revenue target of the service.

In her words, ” We had a revenue target of N3.1trillion, Apapa alone gave us N1trillion, Zone ‘A’ is the flagship of the service and responsible for collecting 80 to 82% of our revenue, so, the Area Controllers in Zone ‘A’, well done and good job”.

To the newly promoted officers, she charged them to increase their level of productivity.

The Area Controller, Apapa Command, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, described the ultramodern facility as a product of stakeholders’ engagement.

He appreciated stakeholders for the achievement and support towards the project as well as the CGC and his management team for their support and assured of more impacts to facilitate trade.