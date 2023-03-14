According Party Backs Sanwo-Olu For Second Term

The Accord Party in Lagos State on Tuesday opted out of its alliance with the Labour Party (LP) and endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as their preference for Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The party also announced the decision of the Accord Party candidates to step down for Governor Sanwo-Olu and all the APC flag bearers in the March 1 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The chairman of the Accord Party in Lagos State, Mr. Oladele Oladeji, made the declaration at a press conference held at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja on Tuesday in the presence of large members of the party.

He said Accord Party opted out from its alliance with Labour Party to support Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in Saturday’s elections due to the way its members were treated by LP after the February 25 presidential poll, which the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi won in Lagos State.

He said Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos State, was a collective effort of all tribes in the state and not a solo effort of a tribe as being claimed in some quarters

Oladeji said the performance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration informed their decision to support the Governor’s re-election, which shows the party is unbiased but after competent leaders.

He said Accord Party is endorsing Governor Sanwo-Olu for re-election because of his giant strides in Lagos State, adding that the party’s decision was based on its resolve not to sacrifice various achievements of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration on the altar of bitter politicking.

Oladeji said they would not allow overzealous persons to cast a shadow on Lagos by putting a blemish on it. He therefore implored all Lagos residents to vote for credible candidates like Governor Sanwo-Olu during Saturday’s governorship poll.

The party chairman who pledged his undiluted support for Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Accord Party members and all Lagos residents to come out en-masse on Saturday to re-elect the Governor and vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration on its responsiveness and action to duty, especially during the train and bus accident that happened at PWD, Ikeja last Thursday.

Corroborating the support of his party toward Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, Accord Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Pastor Peter Obayuwana, announced that he stepped down his ambition for the incumbent Governor due to his efforts at combating COVID-19 menace and other laudable infrastructural development across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) of the state.

He said they did not collect nor asked for money from anyone for the endorsement, adding that they were doing that with a clear conscience.