Access Bank Announces Death of Co-founder, Herbert Wigwe

The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc has announced the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc.

Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024, in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

In a statement signed by the Group Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, the company mourned the loss of Herbert, Doreen and Chizi.

The statement read in part, “We extendour deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones.

“Dr. Wigwe was a keydriving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion,energy, and experience to the transformation of the Access franchise since joining theBank in 2002.”

Commenting on the passage of Dr. Wigwe, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings said:

“The Access Family has suffered a major loss with the passing of Dr. Wigwe who was a great friend and fine gentleman. He had a prodigious intellect, admirable personalqualities, and vast business experience which he brought to bear on the Access Family and for which we owe him a debt of gratitude.

“In line with the Company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment ofan Acting Group Chief Executive Officer even as we remain confident that the AccessGroup will build further on Dr. Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.”