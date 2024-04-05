AC Milan Coach Commends Samuel Chukwueze’s Progress

Stefano Pioli, the coach of AC Milan, has offered praise for Samuel Chukwueze’s recent performances, acknowledging the winger’s improved form in recent matches for the Serie A side.

Chukwueze, who joined AC Milan from LaLiga club Villarreal last summer, had faced challenges in meeting expectations since his arrival. With only one goal in 18 league appearances for the Rossoneri, the Nigerian player had struggled to make a significant impact.

However, the 24-year-old garnered attention with a standout display in AC Milan’s recent 2-1 victory over Fiorentina. Pioli, recognizing Chukwueze’s notable improvement on the pitch, highlighted the player’s growing contribution to the team.

Expressing confidence in Chukwueze’s abilities, Pioli suggested that there is still more potential to be unlocked from the winger, indicating a promising trajectory for his future with AC Milan.

“I am delighted with Chukwu. My collaborators showed him some videos today, and the stats we collected in the last three games are even superior to those from his time at Villarreal,” he was quoted by Football Italia.

“He is fit, physically and mentally. He must continue like this. He has important characteristics for the attack.”