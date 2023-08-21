AC In Detention Room Has Gadgets, Kanu Alleges

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, alleged that concealed harmful devices were present within the air conditioning unit of the State Security Service’s (SSS) detention facility.

Kanu, speaking through his chief legal representative Ifeanyi Ejiofor in Owerri, made this revelation after a routine visit to him at the SSS detention facility in Abuja.

He expressed his concern about these hidden devices as they were responsible for the development of his ear ailment during his time at the SSS detention facility. To address his ear ailment and other health issues, he urged for an investigation of the detention cell’s conditions, to be initiated by filing a request with a magistrate court.

According to the IPOB lawyer’s statement, Ejiofor, said: “The air conditioner (AC) unit in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s cell is an espionage AC with gadgets hidden inside it. This is largely responsible for the ear problem he is presently experiencing, which is further worsened by the beatings and severe torture he was subjected to in Kenya before his extraordinary rendition to Nigeria.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu consequently directed that we should request for the inspection of his cell by a Magistrate, in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“That he, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wishes to respectfully draw the attention of the Lord Justices of the Supreme Court to the provisions of Supreme Court Practice Directions 2013 (Criminal Appeals), which is intended to eliminate unnecessary delay in the hearing of criminal appeals. It is even more so in the instant case, where Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is now being detained in an unprecedented manner after he had been freed by the Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court is respectfully urged to stand on the provisions of its Practice Directions, to fix a date for the expeditious Hearing of the Federal Government’s Appeal against his freedom and liberty.

“It is indeed unfortunate that because of one man, Nigeria is destroying all the safeguards contained in her laws, because of the selfish desire to detain Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, illegally. Sadly, the Government now determines who is guilty, and no longer the Courts. The sanctity of judicial pronouncements has been destroyed because of the inordinate desire to punish one man.

Indeed, there was a country,” he said

He among other things said: “Why is the Federal Government of a country of over 200 million people, afraid of one man’s case? A Federal Government that has all the security apparatus at its disposal; a Federal Government which invaded Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house in Afaraukwu Ibeku and killed over 28 innocent civilians; a Federal Government that criminally abducted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned him to Nigeria. What exactly are they afraid of?

“That he, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, strongly believes that the Federal Government’s appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which discharged him and prohibited his further trial and detention, will not be heard, because the Federal Government intends to illegally detain him indefinitely.

“There is presently no charge pending before any Court against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Yet, he is still being detained based on an unprecedented Order of Stay of Execution, in total disregard to his constitutionally guaranteed right to personal liberty.

“Where in the world, has it ever happened that the Court discharged a person, ordered for his unconditional release, prohibited his further detention and trial, yet, that person is still being held in solitary confinement?”