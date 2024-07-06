Abure Hails Starmer on Becoming UK PM

The national chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, has congratulated UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, for UK Labour’s landslide victory in the general election.

Abure, who had earlier predicted the UK Labour win, said that the victory coming after five years of Conservative leadership which failed to deliver on its mandate is a constant reminder that the will of the people must always prevail.

Abure said, “As Labour UK takes over the mantle of leadership today, we celebrate this victory and congratulate the people of the United Kingdom for coming out to speak with their voice.

“I am optimistic that Sir Starmer will deploy his wealth of experience in handling the economic challenges in UK particularly the migration and unemployment crises in the country.

“We are also hoping that the bilateral relationship between UK and Nigeria will improve the more under the Labour government.

“It is our hope that Labour Party in Nigeria and the UK Labour will continue to collaborate in the area of policy coordination and evaluation.”