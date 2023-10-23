Abuja Residence Placed on Alert as Army Prepares for Simulation Exercise

The Army Headquarters Garrison will conduct a battle simulation exercise at 7 Guards Battalion Obstacle Course Lungi Barracks, Maitama, Abuja, from Tuesday 24 October to Wednesday 25 October 2023.

The exercise is part of activities scheduled for the Inter Formation Combat Platoon Obstacle Crossing Competition 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel, the Ag Deputy Director Army Public Relations.

The statement read in part, “The Exercise will involve real-time battle field simulations and activities.

“Accordingly, there would be large battle sounds that would be heard during the exercise which are in line with the training exercise.

“Consequently, members of the general Public who reside around Maitama, Asokoro, AYA and the environs are not to panic but go about their normal respective businesses as the battle sounds would not raise any security concern.

“Furthermore, all necessary safety measures have been put in place.

“You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public. Thank you for your usual cooperation.”