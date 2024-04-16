Abuja Names Street After Davido, Governor Adeleke

The Abuja Municipal Area Council has nominated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State for the distinct honour of naming a street after him, saying the recognition was as a result of his outstanding contributions and commitment to laudable infrastructural development in Osun state.

The development which was conveyed in a letter date April 15, 2024, put Governor Adeleke on the famed list of eminent Nigerian leaders and public servants immortalized, which the street naming within the Abuja Municipality in the nation’s capital represents.

In the letter signed by Peter Ijwo and Dirijo D. Dahni, Director of Operations and Admin Officer respectfully, the council noted that “Your (Adeleke) endorsement was purely based on personal merit, hence in recognition of your outstanding contributions and commitment to laudable Infrastructural Development in Osun State, FCT-Abuja remains the epitome of our continuous corporate existence.

“The intent behind the naming of Street achievers is to memorialize their efforts and to promote awareness of the individual and express appreciation for their special contributions to the Nation building.”

The council added that the governor’s nephew, Mr. David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will have a street with the Abuja Municipality named after him, noting that “To add to this honour, your Nephew David Adeleke, who no doubt has been a character to be emanated by Nigerian youths due to his enormous contributions in the entertainment industry, has honourably been included in the nomination.

“Subject to your acceptance of this nomination, kindly confirm your formal acceptance.”