Abuja #EndBadGovernance Protest Leader Not in Our Custody – DSS

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
62
Department of State Services
Department of State Services

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it does not have the leader of the #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja, Adaramoye Michael, in its custody.

Reports (Not by Concise News) stated that the secret police arrested Michael following the violent turn of demonstrations in Abuja.

However, DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunaya, issued a terse statement denying such reports.

“The DSS can confirm that Adaramoye Michael (aka Michael Lenin) is not in its custody. Meanwhile, the Service has apprehended some tailors in Kano State responsible for making the Russian flags being distributed in the area. Some of their sponsors have also been picked. Investigation is ongoing,” Afunaya said in a post on X.

