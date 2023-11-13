Abuja Airport Needs Second Runway – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the incident that grounded flights are the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja on Sunday highlighted the need for a second runway at the airport.

This was as he tendered “apologies for the flight disruptions at the Abuja airport today which affected other flight operations throughout the country”.

In a post on X, Keyamo stated that the incident “was caused by an incident at the Abuja runway involving an aircraft which made it impossible for other aircrafts to land for some time”.

He added, “This underscores the urgent need for the Abuja second runway and my first task when I came to office as Aviation Minister was to secure the land from the indigenes. Just two weeks ago, the contractors have moved to site to begin construction of the Abuja second runway.”