Abroad Returnee Found in Surulere After Declared Missing

A woman identified as Auntie Janet has been found in the Surulere area of Lagos after she was declared missing.

Auntie Janet had arrived in the country and was on her way to her house when she fell I’ll and decided to branch her friend’s place to rest.

She was later found by her daughter who remembered that she had a friend at Surulere.

This was disclosed in a terse statement issued by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria

“Auntie Janet was found at Surulere in one of her friends house because she took ill and told the driver to drop her at surulere. She is a diabetic patient and couldn’t reach her daughter because her phone crashed.

“Her daughter remembered that she used to have a friend in surulere and decided to go there today and fortunately met her there. Thank You,” FAAN said.