Abiodun to Swear-in Commissioners, Special Advisers Friday

The Governor of Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun is set to administer the oath of office to Commissioners-designate and Special Advisers on Friday, the 13th of October, 2023. This highly anticipated event will take place in the Executive Council Chamber at the State Secretariat, located in Oke Mosan, the capital city of Abeokuta.

The inauguration ceremony, which is slated to commence at 11 am, marks a crucial juncture in the governance of Ogun State. The appointment of Commissioners and Special Advisers is a pivotal step in shaping the administration’s priorities, policies, and strategies for the foreseeable future.

The Executive Council Chamber, where this momentous event will unfold, is a venue that carries historical significance within the state. It has witnessed the taking of oaths by several administrations’ appointees and serves as a symbol of the state’s commitment to good governance.

The Commissioner and Special Adviser positions are crucial roles in the government hierarchy, and the individuals selected to fill these positions are expected to play vital roles in realizing the state’s development goals. The selection process for these appointees is rigorous and comprehensive, involving careful consideration of their qualifications, experience, and dedication to public service.