Abiodun to Receive 2023 Silverbird Man of the Year Award

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, will on Sunday, 3 March, receive the 2023 Silverbird ‘Man of the Year’ award.

Abiodun emerged the 2023 Silverbird Man of the Year award, beating four other nominees after a rigorous voting process.

A statement signed by Jacob Akinyemi-Johnson, Chief Creative Officer/Chairman Editorial Board of Silverbird Group, said Governor Abiodun won over 70 percent of the votes sent in by Nigerians.

He said: “We are once again congratulating you on your emergence as the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2023.

“We make bold to inform you that you secured over 70% of the votes sent in by the Nigerian people due to the fantastic job you are doing as the Governor of the Gateway State.

“As we earlier informed you in our congratulatory letter, the grand event for the official presentation of the awards comes up on March 3rd, 2024 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State at 6 pm.”

In an earlier letter in December 2023, the management of Silverbird said Prince Abiodun was nominated as one of the four to jostle for the award because he has contributed immensely to the advancement of the Nigerian society through his many laudable projects since he assumed office.

“We feel deeply honoured to write and felicitate with you for being nominated by the Editorial Board of the Silverbird Group owners of Silverbird Television and the Rhythm FM Network as one of the four distinguished individuals for the prestigious ‘2023 SILVERBIRD MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD’

“You were nominated because of the immense contributions you have made towards the advancement of the Nigerian society through laudable projects and schemes that you have embarked on and have subsequently impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

“Your exemplary disposition has also not gone unnoticed. The winner will be chosen by Nigerians who will vote by sms, WhatsApp, and online.

“The winner will be announced on the 1st of January 2024,” the letter had said.

It would be recalled that Prince Abiodun, on February 17, received the year 2023 Sun Newspapers ‘Governor of the Year’ award in Lagos.

He has also won the Forbes Best of Africa award in industrial revolution in 2023. He won the LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year Award 2022.

The governor was also conferred with the Vanguard’s Governor of the Year Award 2021, along with four others.

He won Governor of the Year Award at the Nigerian Agricultural Awards 2020.

He has also been honoured by the Federal Government with the Industrial Revolution Award, amongst others.