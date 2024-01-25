Abiodun Seeks Support for Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Expressway

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called for the support of Lafarge and other multinational companies operating along the Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Expressway as government makes efforts to reconstruct the ever busy road.

The governor said reconstructing the road will have multiplier effects on the socio-economic development of the state, while companies who have their base of operations along the route stand to benefit more.

The governor spoke when the management team of

@Lafarge_Africa

paid a courtesy visit to his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Prince Abiodun regretted the deplorable state of the road, even as he recalled the various palliative interventions by the Ogun State Government to lessen the pains of motorists.

The governor said that although, Ogun State has secured the permission of the Federal Government to reconstruct the road, the cost, which was initially put at about N70 billion, would be in the region of N150 billion or more due to high cost of asphalt, diesel and cement as a result of inflation.

“It is important we sit down and identity what portion of the expanse of that road Larfarge and the likes are going to contribute because the truth is that you are one of the biggest contributors to the condition of that road.

“Your trucks are causing damages to the road. They are carrying cement and raw materials, and most of those trucks are even overcapacitating the design of the road,” the governor said.

Abiodun called on the management of Larfarge to use global best practices in disposing industrial waste in their areas of operation.

Acknowledging the company’s longstanding commitment to the local economy, Governor Abiodun emphasized the crucial role of collaboration with the private sector in addressing the challenges of sustainable economic growth and job creation.

He also commended Lafarge for its impact on industrial activities, providing valuable employment opportunities for residents and fostering skills development.

Lafarge’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including investments in education, healthcare, and community infrastructure, underscore its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for Ogun State residents, the governor added.

He noted that the collaboration between Lafarge and the Ogun State Government enhanced the resilience of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding, Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lafarge, highlighted the company’s 64-year history of contributing to the economic growth of the Ewekoro axis.

The Lafarge CEO said: “Lafarge is part of the Holcim Group, one of the world’s leading building materials giants. A commitment to the sustainable development of every community and every country in which we operate is fundamental, non-negotiable principle in our business.”

According to Mr. Alade-Akinyemi, the company’s commitment to sustainable development is nested in four pillars- circular economy, climate, energy, and people.

He added that Lafarge Africa Plc has played a pivotal role in the state’s economic development, exemplifying a commitment to sustainable growth and community empowerment.

The company’s extensive operations and investments have significantly contributed to job creation and overall economic prosperity, he said.