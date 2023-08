Abiodun Releases Funds For Payment Of Gratuities To Ogun Retirees

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has released funds for the payment of gratuity to the retirees in the state.

The payment is for those who retired in February 2013, for both teachers and local government retirees.

Those who retired in 2009 and 2010 had been paid by the administration, Concise News learnt.

Details later…