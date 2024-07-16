Abiodun Pledges Support for Traders After Lipede Market Fire

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, conducted an on-the-spot assessment of Lipede Market in Kuto, Abeokuta, where a section of the market was severely damaged by fire.

During his visit, the governor assured those affected that relief efforts were underway and pledged that the necessary support would be provided to help them recover from their losses.

The governor emphasised the administration’s commitment to assisting the traders in this challenging time and ensuring a swift recovery for the market.

This was disclosed in a terse statement issued by the state government.