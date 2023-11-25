Abiodun Offers Hand of Fellowship to Adebutu

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun also appealed to his opponent in the March 18 governorship election, Ladi Adebutu, to stop running around and join hands with his government in the task of making the state one of the best in the country.

This was as he said the judiciary had once again shown its commitment to upholding the rule of law in the country by affirming his victory at the March 18 polls.

The governor spoke on Friday at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capiral, while reacting to the verdict of the Court of Appeal, whuch affirmed his victory.

“I want to thank the judiciary for yet again standing the course of justice. They have upheld the rule of law.

“The Court of Appeal today has affirmed the rulling of the lower court, the election Tribunal who did a very meticulous, painstaking work in delivering their judgement.

“Again today, the Court of Appeal has done just that, and we saw democracy at play at the Court of Appeal as well,” he said.

Abiodun called on his opponents to stop running around and join his administration in its quest to develop the state.

“I want to invite all our opponents who have tried their best in their quest to also govern the state; indeed, you mean well for the good people of the state.

“Having failed at the polls, tribunal, and the appeal, you should come and join hands with us and stop running from pillar to post.

“Having failed to buy the election, the tribunal and the appeal, stop running from pillar to post.

“If you indeed mean well for the good people of the state, come and join hands with us in our determined resolve to build the future of this great state together,” Abiodun said.

He acknowledged the All Progressives Congress (APC) for giving him the platform to run with while thanking members who have been with the party since the beginning of the court process.

He also thanked the people of the state for entrusting their mandate to him and members of his party, affirming that his administration will continue to be fair, just, and equitable.

While promising not to let the people of the state down, Abiodun disclosed that he would continue to build on the foundation laid by his administration in the first term.

Speaking on behalf of the Ogun State National Assembly caucus, the Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Shuaib Salis disclosed that his members were solidly behind the administration of Prince Abiodun

He added that the governor is a man of character who has an unwavering commitment to develop the state.

APC state Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Tunde Oladunjoye said that the party is glad that the people of the state remained resolute and refused to be bought.

Oladunjoye also assured that the present administration would redouble its efforts in the delivery of dividends of democracy, calling on the opponents to join hands with the winning party.