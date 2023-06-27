Abiodun Mourns Ogun Amotekun Boss

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Tuesday described the death of the State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, David Akinremi, as a great loss to the security architecture of the state.

The governor expressed sadness over the untimely death of the commander.

Akinremi, a retired Commissioner of Police, died on Monday, after an undisclosed ailment.

He was appointed as the Commander of the newly established Amotekun Corpsin 2021 by Governor Abiodun.

Prince Abiodun, in a condolence message from the Governor’s Office, described the late Akinremi as a gallant officer, who contributed in no small measure to the peace and security currently being witnessed in the state.

According to the governor, the collaboration of the Amotekun Corps under his leadership with other security agencies has helped in riding the State of crimes and criminality.

“This is a sad moment for us in Ogun State. Commander Akinremi was instrumental in our efforts to rid our dear State of crimes and criminality.

“He contributed in no small measure to the state of peace and tranquility currently prevailing in Ogun State. We will miss his immeasurable contribution to the state.

I commiserate with the family he left behind. I also commiserate with the rank and file of the Amotekun Corps. Our government will do the utmost to lessen the pain of his exit both on the family and the Amotekun Corps,” the governor said.