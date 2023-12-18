Abiodun Launches 2024 Armed Forces Remembrace Emblem

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Monday launched the year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem/

At the launch held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, the governor promised that his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare of its serving and retired personnel.

Donating N10 million to the Legionnaires, Abiodun called on Nigerians to extend their support and care to the families left behind by the fallen heroes.

The governor also promised to look into the accommodation request of the Legion, adding that a beffiting ediface would be made available for them.

“As we celebrate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, let us also remember the family of these fallen heroes. They have endured countless tears and heartaches, yet they have remained resilient, steadfast in their support of their loved ones.

“We must continue to extend our support and care to these families, ensuring that they are never forgotten and are provided with the necessary assistance and opportunities to leave fulfilling lives.

“In this regard, we will prioritize the welfare and wellbeing of our serving and retired personnel. We owe it to them to ensure that they are taken care of and allowed to transit seamlessly to civilian life.

“I want to extend my biggest gratitude to the Nigerian Armed Forces for their unwavering commitment and selflessness against various threats to our peace and unity.

“Through their brilliant efforts, we have been able to maintain stability and ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said.

Prince Abiodun added that his administration would continue to collaborate with the armed forces in addressing various security challenges in the state.

The governor also said that his administration is fully committed to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure that the armed forces can carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.