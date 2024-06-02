Abiodun Knocks Adebutu on Shagamu-Iperu Road

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has responded to comments by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Ladi Adebutu, on the Sagamu-Iperu road project.

Adebutu had criticised the 8-kilometer Sagamu-Iperu road project of the state government.

Reacting , Abiodun said his focus was to continue the positive trajectory of the Gateway State and not to dwell on the submission of a man who could not see the over 600km of roads across the length and breadth of Ogun State done by his administration.

Furthermore, the governor said he had learnt not to respond to people who had developed the habit of barking whenever they are no longer in the spotlight.

Abiodun said this at the special thanksgiving ceremony held to Mark his 64th birthday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“I read on one of the papers that someone was saying that he was embarrassed that I was commissioning an 8-kilometre road, and a counterpart of mine was commissioning a 77-kilometer road,” he said, adding that he had learnt not to respond to such ignorant remarks.

He wondered that despite the stupendous wealth of the Adebutu family, the road that runs through their house was in a deplorable state for a long time and the family could not deploy a fraction of their wealth to repair it.

Abiodun promised that his administration would continue to make life comfortable for the people of the state by embarking on the provision of more infrastructure that would, in turn, improve their well-being.

Earlier in his message, the Shepherd in charge of Grace Baptist Church, Abeokuta, Rev (Dr) Emmanuel Ajayi, who took his sermon from Psalm 92 verse 1, said that it was a good thing to praise the Lord because of who He is.

Rev. Ajayi, giving thanks to God brings more blessings to those who praise Him.

While calling on the people of God to imbibe the culture of giving thanks to God in their closet, Rev. Ajayi said that praises help Christians to show their gratitude to God Almighty.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade had, in an earlier statement in response to Adebutu’s comments,