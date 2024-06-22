Abiodun Issues Orders to Establish Two New Agencies in Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun has issued three executive orders to create two new agencies in Ogun State and regulate the involvement of monarchs in land-related agreements.

The new entities, the Ogun State Mineral Resources Development Agency and the Ogun State Landscaping and Recreation Agency, have been established to oversee mineral resource development and enhance public spaces, respectively.

The third executive order restricts traditional rulers from entering into any agreements or Memoranda of Understanding regarding mining or land matters within their domains. This measure aims to centralize and streamline land management and mining activities in the state.

The orders, which were announced in a statement by Hon. Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, take immediate effect.

“Executive Order One: ESTABLISHMENT OF THE OGUN STATE MINERAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AGENCY. Section 5(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 vests in the Governor of Ogun State, the exercise of executive powers of the State for the purpose of effective governance. Government’s responsibilities include the security, welfare, good governance, safety, and peaceful co-existence of all persons in the State, including in business clusters such as mining communities.

“Ogun State has rich and vast deposits of mineral resources which must be explored responsibly, judiciously and without detriment to the environmental ecosystem in mining areas. NOW THEREFORE BY THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME AS THE GOVERNOR OF OGUN STATE UNDER THE CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA 1999 (AS AMENDED) PRINCE ADEDAPO OLUSEUN ABIODUN, CON, HEREBY ORDER THAT: An Agency to be known as the Ogun State Mineral Resources Development Agency is hereby established.

“The Agency shall directly or through qualified third parties, conducts and establishes working relationship with host communities and local governments for the conduct of geo-technical and geological surveys of solid mineral deposit within their domains; geo-technical survey of solid mineral deposits in the State and maintain relevant data in the Sector; organises the solid minerals sector to the best interest of the State;

“Develop and strengthen the local capacity of investors in the solid minerals sector and build value re-orientation of indigenes of the state towards engaging in solid mineral SME business; empower the youths in the state to participate in the mining business under a specified program; promote solid mineral investment within the state through prospection and exhibition; establish a data bank to document the rocks and minerals identified in the State; and conduct regular visits to mining sites to forestall environmental degradation in collaboration with other Agencies.

“To realise its objectives, the Agency shall be funded through fees generated from regulatory agency, budgetary allocation; grants and financial intervention from both local and international development partners; as well as gifts, aid and other legitimate contributions. This Executive Order shall take effect on the day of 2024.

“Executive Order Two: ESTABLISHMENT OF OGUN STATE LANDSCAPING AND RECREATION AGENCY. One of the current administration’s Transformation Agenda is the structure to anchor on a policy of thrust of a sustainable economy through its infrastructural renewal and poverty alleviation programmes, to restore order, and improve quality of life in the neighbourhood.

"Part of the visible evidence of the Transformation Agenda is the attraction of both Local and International commendation of the current administration's vision in the State with regards to Tree planting, landscaping and beautification programmes in line with the International environmental standard and its vision for a flood free, hygienic and beautiful Gateway State such as to mitigate the effect of climate change. The Ministry of Environment has started a massive and aggressive tree planting campaign to complement the

