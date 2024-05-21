Abiodun Harps On Judicious Use Of Public Funds

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will continue to ensure probity and judicious spending of public funds and other resources by avoiding recklessness spending.

Speaking while declaring open the 4th annual internal auditors retreat organised by the audit monitoring department of the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) held at the conference hotel, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Prince Abiodun said his administration has successfully blocked all leakages in the state financial architecture.

According to the governor, accountability, transparency, and probity are key and pivotal elements that enhance good governance and promote sustainable development.

Represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Governor Abiodun emphasised the aptness of the theme of the retreat, which is “Enhancing Efficiency and Effectiveness in the administration of public resources: The role of internal auditor,” assuring internal auditors of his administration’s continued support at enabling them discharge their duties efficiently as partners on prudent financial management practices.

He encouraged participants to put into good use, knowledge garnered at the retreat as representatives of various MDAs of governments at the federal, state, and local levels

Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Ministry of Finance, Mr Okokon Udoh, said the theme of the retreat was evident that the treasury is demonstrating full knowledge of the dire needs of the nation, while calling on relevant stakeholders to devise better, more effective and robust administrative mechanisms that will reduce or eliminate waste and corrupt tendencies by using effective reforms.

Chairman of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Mr Olaonipekun Olukoyede, represented by the Director, Internal Audit of the agency, Mrs Idowu Apejoye, in his remarks said the retreat would help curb corruption and achieve stability in public finance, provide for the audit of all financial records, help to provide a detailed office record to prevent fraud, and ensure that government revenues are judiciously spent and utilised.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Accountant General of the federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, commended the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for the hospitality since their arrival to the state, saying the choice of Ogun for the workshop was based on the strategic importance of the state and its commerce, industry, culture, tradition, knowledge and security amongst others.

She said that the theme of the workshop was germane to the policy thrust of the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed, aimed at curbing mismanagement and promoting accountability in public offices.

Madein added that the retreat was also meant to promote transparency in all public finance architectures, identify the challenges in accountability, managing the affairs of public funds and cutting down the cost of governance in the most acceptable way.

Also speaking, the Accountant General and Permanent Secretary, State Treasury Office, Ogun State, Mr Tunde Aregbesola, appreciated the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for giving Internal Auditors the opportunity to gather and learn on how to use public funds for optimum results.

He noted that the challenges of accountability, transparency and corruption has hindered the nation from moving forward, expressing optimism that the retreat would help enhanced efficiency and harnessing the power of transparency and accountability for public funds and managing public resources.