Abiodun Harps on Intelligence Sharing As Southwest Security Chiefs Meet

The Governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun has called for intelligence sharing among security agencies to enable them to tackle the security challenges confronting the nation.

This was as he emphasized that intelligence is one of the needed tools that would assist security agencies to perform their duties optimally.

Abiodun made said this while speaking at the 4th South West Conference of Directors of Security meeting held in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He noted that criminals have adopted new methods in carrying out their nefarious activities, hence the need for the security agencies, particularly those in the Southwest region, to up their game and share intelligence to nip crimes in the bud.

He said: “It is important that as a region, we share intelligence and see how to better secure our region because there can never be any meaningful socio-economic development in an outmostphere of insecurity.

“Nobody will come and invest in your state no matter the amount of road you build, no matter the amount of infrastructure you provided. As long as there is an air or a feeling of insecurity, all that will amount to nothing

“It is important we understand that the socio-economic development that we all desire in our various states and zones can only be achieved when we have peace and security.”

Prince Abiodun said the issue of securing the region and bridging the gap in community policing led to the emergence of Amotekun, even as he expressed delight that the idea has led to the formation of similar outfits in other regions across the country.

“As a region, we still have a lot of things in common. We have the challenges of migration across the border from the north to the south. We have a student population, particularly in Ogun State, with a lot of tertiary institutions.

“Being close to Lagos State, which is the financial capital of Nigeria, we have a spillover of activities from there. Anything that happens in Lagos, within a few minutes, you will begin to feel the impact.

“We see ourselves as providing services that has to do with buying of land, setting up industry, people that want to live close to Lagos as possible and of course, people that are traveling from Lagos to the rest of the country all pass through Ogun, Oyo and at times, Osun, before going to the rest of the country,” he added.

Abiodun also called on the meeting to deliberate and look into the root causes of cultism in the region.

He noted that it was worrisome that cultism has now become prevalent, wondering what has suddenly gone wrong with primary school children, vulcanizers, welders, artisans, undergraduates, and graduates all getting involved in cultism.

“In the last few weeks, some of the things that we’ve experienced in Ogun State, which I am not sure you have experienced in your various states, are the issues of cultism.

“Why are they killing each other, is their something they are earning, is there some kind of reward? What is the incentive? I think these are posers and questions for you to look into.

“We cannot be focused on the symptom. Let’s try and drill down to find out what exactly is the root cause. Perhaps, if we do that, we can nip it in the bud. Then, we can begin to see a reduction in this incidences,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the opportunities the State enjoys as a result of its location, but was quick to also point out some challenges caused by its geographical location, expressing optimism that those in charge of securing the State would do the needful to keep the peace.

The governor said the meeting was a veritable avenue to cross fertilize ideas, which can be useful acros the region.

“How can you help us in sharing experiences with us in Ogun State. Where are the gaps? What are these criminals taking advantage of? Is it our borders or any particular area where there is a vaccum?

“I believe with this kind of shared intelligence, shared understanding