Abiodun Hails Troops’ Effort Against Insecurity in Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has extolled men of 35 Artillery Brigade (AB) for their efforts in addressing issues of security concern in the state. He gave this commendation on the occasion of the West African Social Activities (WASA) 2023 held at the Alamala Barracks on 24 February 2024.

While pledging continuous support, the Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako Oyedele also urged troops to double their efforts even in the face of myriads of security challenges faced by the nation.

In his remarks, the Commander 35 AB Brigadier General MT Aminu commended all the officers and soldiers of the Brigade for the successes recorded last year and urged them to do more in 2024. In his words “we must continue to strengthen our operations and be proactive as well as prioritizing the welfare of our personnel,” he emphasized.

Earlier in his remarks, Gen Aminu welcomed the Special Huest of Honor and other dignitaries of all capacities for turning up to celebrate with the Brigade. Furthermore, he appreciated the Nigerian Police, other security agencies and critical stakeholders working in partnership to ensure a peaceful environment and a crime free Ogun State.

While urging residence to continue to share credible information that will aid the Brigade’s operations, Gen Aminu also assured them of the sustenance of the adequate security enjoyed by all.

The year 2023 WASA was climaxed with Cultural Troupe display, Thug of War and presentation of awards to the deserving personnel of the Brigade among others. The 2023 WASA was graced by Maj Gen OT Akinjobi (rtd) Former Chief of Operations (Army), Capt (NN) RA Raji (rtd) Former Military Administrator Bauchi State, His Majesty Oba Michael Gbadebo Aremu, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of EgbaLand, other senior officers both serving and retired, Royal Fathers within Ogun State, Chairperson 35 AB NAOWA, Heads of Security agencies amongst other dignitaries.