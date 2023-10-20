Abiodun Graces Funeral Service of Late Akintola Williams

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has described the first chartered accountant in Nigeria, late Pa Akintola Williams, as an exceptional leader.

The Governor then expressed his sympathy to the family of the deceased, just as he prayed for his legacies to live long.

Abiodun said this in a post on X, accompanied by photos from the funeral service held for the deceased.

He wrote, “We have expressed our deepest condolences on the recent passing of Mr. Akintola Williams, a highly respected and revered figure in our beloved nation and the accounting profession.

“Mr. Williams, an illustrious son of Ogun State, will always be remembered as a national icon and a guiding light in our industry. Throughout his life, he espoused enviable virtues that made him an exceptional leader, an inspiration to all, and a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s progress.

“His dedication to our country and relentless efforts to bring about positive change in our nation’s history were commendable. He truly exemplified the spirit of leadership and service, and his impact on the accounting profession in Nigeria remains unparalleled.

“It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to such an influential individual. Mr. Williams’ passing has left a void that can never truly be filled. However, let us honour his memory by continuing to uphold the principles and values he so passionately believed in.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to Mr. Akintola Williams’ family, friends, and the entire accounting community.

“May his legacy serve as an eternal reminder of what can be achieved through dedication, service, and unwavering commitment.”