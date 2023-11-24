Abiodun Expresses Gratitude as Court of Appeal Upholds Mandate

Following a resounding victory at the Court of Appeal, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State extended his heartfelt appreciation to the citizens and residents for their unwavering support during the governorship election. The court’s decision not only validates the authenticity of the mandate bestowed upon the governor but also underscores the strength of unity within the state.

Addressing the people of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun conveyed his sincere gratitude, stating, “Dear citizens and residents of Ogun State, I sincerely wish to convey my deepest appreciation for your unwavering support throughout our journey.” He went on to emphasize the significance of the court’s decision in affirming the legitimacy of the electoral process.

The governor highlighted the ongoing commitment of his administration to the socioeconomic growth of the Gateway State. With the “Building Our Future Together Agenda” and the rallying cry of #ISEYA, Governor Abiodun assured that his government would tirelessly work towards the betterment of every individual residing and working in Ogun State, ultimately ensuring prosperity for all.

“Today’s triumph at the Court of Appeal not only validates the authenticity of the mandate you bestowed upon us during the last governorship election but also demonstrates the strength of our unity,” Governor Abiodun declared. The victory is seen as a pivotal moment for the administration, providing a renewed impetus to pursue its vision for a more prosperous and united Ogun State.