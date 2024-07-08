Abiodun Congratulates Tinubu on Re-election as ECOWAS Chairman

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by his colleagues is an attestation of his sterling leadership qualities as the chairman of the bloc.

Abiodun, in a congratulatory message to the President on Sunday, said his re-election reflects the unwavering trust and confidence reposed in his leadership by the sub-region.

According to him, since his first election two years ago, President Tinubu has laid a solid framework for the future integration of the sub-region and as well fostered security among the people.

The Governor eulogised the President for demonstrating spirit of statesmanship by the way that he handled the violent change of government by three member states-Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger-while noting that this had averted the crisis that could have engulfed the sub-region.

“Under President Tinubu’s guidance, ECOWAS has made remarkable giant strides in fostering economic integration, promoting regional peace and security, and enhancing cooperation among member states.

“His dedication to advancing the interests of the West African region has been evident throughout his first tenure, and we are confident that his re-appointment will further accelerate the progress achieved thus far.

“President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and strategic approach have been instrumental in addressing the challenges facing the region, including threat to democracy, occassioned by coup in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso and insecurity. His commitment to dialogue averted what could have amounted to war, which would have had dire consequences for the entire region,” he said.

He, therefore, called on member states to join hands with the president in advancing the objectives and values of ECOWAS.