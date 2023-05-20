Abiodun Congratulates New AGF Toyin Maiden

…hails President Buhari on appointment of first female AG-F

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the new Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. (Mrs.) Toyin Maiden.

Gov Abiodun, in a statement by his CPS, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, expressed delight that Maiden, who is the first female to occupy the exalted position in the country is from Ogun State, saying she has recorded another first for the state reputed for many firsts in the country.

According to the governor, the newly appointed Accountant-General’s track records and astuteness in the accounting profession would have served as a launch pad into the number one public accounting officer in the country.

Abiodun hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the appointment, noting such a feat by Ogun State born public administrator would serve as an encouragement for the womenfolk in the country.

He, however, urged the Iperu-Remo born top public servant to uphold the ethics of the accounting profession and give good account of herself as true born Ogun indigene

The governor further charged her to use administrative experiences she had garnered while serving at different ministries such Police, Power, Works and Housing, Youth and Sports Development, to excel at her new duty post.

While reminding Dr. Maiden of the delicate and sensitive nature of her new position, Abiodun tasked her on probity, accountability and transparency while carrying out her duties as the Chief Accounting Officer of the Federation.