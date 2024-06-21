Abiodun Commiserates With Ifonyintedo Community Over Monarch’s Demise

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has commiserated with the family members, people of Ifonyintedo and the entire Ipokia Local Government over the demise of the Olu of Ifonyintedo, HRM, Oba Isaac Olatunji Adesiyan (Atelugirijoye 1).

Oba Adesiyan joined his ancestors on Sunday, 16 June, at the ripe age of 95.

Abiodun, in his condolence message, described the late monarch as a leader who was loved by his people.

The governor said the reign of the late monarch was eventful as the Ifonyintedo community witnessed unprecedented development.

“It is with deep sadness that we received the news of the passing of His Royal Majesty, Oba Isaac Olatunji Adesiyan (Atelugirijoye 1), the Olu of Ifonyintedo. At the age of 95, Oba Adesiyan has left an indelible mark on his community as a respected leader and a guiding force.

“Oba Adesiyan dedicated his life to the service and development of Ifonyintedo. During his long reign, he worked tirelessly to promote the wellbeing and progress of his people. His wisdom, compassion, and unwavering commitment to his community will be greatly missed.

“I extend our heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the Ifonyintedo Council of Chiefs, and the entire Ifonyintedo community,” the statement said.