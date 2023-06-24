Abiodun Approves Promotion, Payment Of Leave Allowances

As part of the effort to show more commitment to the welfare of Civil Servants and boost their morale, Ogun State Government has approved the release of the 2021 and 2022 promotion exercise and payment of March and April 2023 leave bonus allowances.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, stated this during the grand finale of the year 2023 Public Service Day celebration, held at the Obas’ Conference Hall, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying Public Servants deserve recognition.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Oyedele, Prince Abiodun, described the Public Service as an important tool for the rapid social-economic development of any nation and always remains the engine room of the government, saying “Our administration never take this for granted and we have continued to demonstrate our commitment in this regard through prompt payment of salaries and pension”.

On fuel subsidy, the Governor said, “we have been proactive and taking the initiative to engage with our Labour Unions on how to mitigate the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The committee set up by the government has submitted its report and the government solution will be announced shortly”.

In his welcome address, the Head of Service, Mr. Kolawole Fagbohun, while appreciating Governor Dapo Abiodun for his support and effort in taking care of workers, acknowledged his qualitative leadership and unrelenting efforts at advancing development and progress in Ogun State and expanding the frontiers of good governance at the national stage.

According to him, ‘’Public Service Day was set aside following the declaration of the United Nations General Assembly on 20th December 2002’’, saying the day is meant to celebrate the values and virtues of Public Servants in the governance process of the State.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries in the State, Engr. Adeniyi Abiola, represented by the Vice Chairman, Mr. Demola Badejo, congratulated the Public Servants on the celebration of the Day, noting that effective Public Service is a very good partner for the political leadership which strives to provide genuine service to the people.

Abiola, while calling on the government to continue to provide necessary tools and welfare packages to enhance workers’ performance, admonished Public Servants to follow the footsteps of the founding fathers by upholding the traditional ethics of impartiality, neutrality, and loyalty.

In his lecture, a former Head of Service of Oyo State, Chief Tajudeen Aremu, who spoke on the theme ” Building Trust Through Service Delivery: The Pivotal Role of the Public Service”, said Civil Servants must be anonymous, keep their integrity and update themselves in accordance with the best practices in the world, asking them to shake off unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks.