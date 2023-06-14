Abiodun Approves Appointment Of Six Special Advisers

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of six special advisers.

The new appointment is the second to be made by the governor to kickstart his second term in office. He had earlier re-appointed the SSG, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi and also approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS).

According to a statement e-signed by the SSG, Mr. Oladapo Okubadejo has been appointed as the Chief Economic Adviser to the governor.

Others are, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, Special Adviser, Budget & Planning; Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, Special Adviser, Housing; Engr. Ade O. Akinsanya, Special Adviser, Works & Infrastructure; Mr. Olusina Ogungbade, Special Adviser, Justice & Dr. Tomi Coker, SA, Health.

According to Mr. Talabi, the appointments take immediate effect.