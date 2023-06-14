News

Abiodun Approves Appointment Of Six Special Advisers

Anthony Adeniyi29 mins ago
9
Dapo Abiodun
Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of six special advisers.

The new appointment is the second to be made by the governor to kickstart his second term in office. He had earlier re-appointed the SSG, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi and also approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS).

According to a statement e-signed by the SSG, Mr. Oladapo Okubadejo has been appointed as the Chief Economic Adviser to the governor.

Others are, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, Special Adviser, Budget & Planning; Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, Special Adviser, Housing; Engr. Ade O. Akinsanya, Special Adviser, Works & Infrastructure; Mr. Olusina Ogungbade, Special Adviser, Justice & Dr. Tomi Coker, SA, Health.

According to Mr. Talabi, the appointments take immediate effect.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi29 mins ago
9

Related Articles

Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

India, Nigeria Join Forces To Combat Illegal Drug Trade

24 mins ago
Tinubu

APC Replies Amnesty, Says Tinubu Alive To Responsibilities

32 mins ago
Femi Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila Resigns As Speaker, Assumes Chief Of Staff Role

42 mins ago

Lagos Reaffirms Commitment To Eradicating Sexual, Gender-Based Violence

44 mins ago